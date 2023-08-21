ALBANY, NH (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man has died Sunday around 12:30 p.m. after an attempt to rescue his wife and child from a fast moving river in New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire State Police, a Massachusetts family was at the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire when the mother and child got stuck in the fast moving water. The father, 37-year-old Vincent Parr of Lawrence, attempted to rescue them but then got caught in the current himself.

The mother and child were able to get back to shore and bystanders helped get Parr out of the river and began CPR. However, he died from the incident.

State Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov.