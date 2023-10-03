SHREWSBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man will keep his promise to his brother and split a $1 million lottery prize.

Jeffrey Shigley of Shrewsbury won $1 million back in September on a $5 instant ticket game. More than 30 years ago, Jeffrey and his brother Charles made a promise that if either of them ever won big, they would split the jackpot.

His brother Charles passed away in 2019 but Jeffrey plans to keep his promise by sharing the winnings with his sister-in-law Linda.

Jeffrey chose the one-time payment option of $650,000, before taxes. The winning ticket was sold at Star Liquors on Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury. He told the store clerk to pick any $5 ticket. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.