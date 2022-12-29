NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.

Christian Kalil of North Andover was driving to his men’s league hockey game and stopped to get gas so his wife wouldn’t have to do it in the morning. While at the gas station, he also bought a bottled water and an “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant scratch ticket. He told Mass. Lottery he bought that ticket because it was in the number five dispenser, and his son was born in the month of May.

The winning ticket was sold at the Sunoco on Newbury Street in Peabody. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Kalil has chosen the annuity option and will receive 20 annual payments of $50,000 before taxes.