KINGSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating and searching for a bear after a Massachusetts man says he shot it in fear for his life.

Kingston Police were called to Hawthorne Road around 3:00 p.m. Friday for a report of a bear attacking a resident’s goat. The man told police he attempted to scare the bear away but the bear started moving towards him. The resident then said out of fear of being attacked, he shot the bear with a lawfully owned firearm.

The bear was minorly injured but ran away into a nearby wood line. Police were unable to find the bear on Friday. Massachusetts Environmental Police were called to do a further investigation and were expected to continue searching for the bear over the weekend. At this time, it is unknown if the bear has been located.

The Kingston Animal Control is also reminding livestock owners the best protection from bears is an electric fence. Residents are also encouraged to remove their bird feeders and trash to reduce food sources.