DANVERS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Danvers man is the winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “300X” $30 instant game.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Louis Michaud Jr. of Danvers arrived in a limousine at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters to claim his winning ticket on September 20th. He opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Louis plans to use some of the money to help pay his sister’s mortgage. He purchased his winning ticket at Danvers Citgo located at 100 High St. in Danvers. The store received a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.