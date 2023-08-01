WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Boylston man won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Paul Bashaw of West Boylston notified his employer of over 20 years that he would retire at the end of the next week on Monday, July 17, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Lottery. Then on that Thursday, he purchased the winning ticket.

After finishing his two weeks without telling anyone at his work about his winnings, he claimed his prize on Friday, July 28 at the Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Bashaw is now a happily retired truck driver who will be turning 66 years old later this year, and he chose the cash option for his prize. He received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and plans to use some of it for traveling.

“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots

winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole-in-one, that happened five years ago, and hitting the

Lottery, and now I’ve hit all three,” said Bashaw.

Bashaw bought his winning ticket from J & J Variety at 360 West Boylston St. in West Boylston. The store received a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.