DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Brockton won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Daniel Bones De Jesus of Brockton chose to receive his $1 million prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). De Jesus plans on using his winnings to buy a house.

De Jesus purchased his ticket at Las Americas Market on Blue Hill Ave in Dorchester. The store received a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

The Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” is a $20 instant ticket game.