MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Malden man is the winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Eric Dimare of Malden claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant ticket game. He said that he chose this ticket because it was in a dispenser that had the number 11 on it, his lucky number.

Dimare chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and plans to use winnings to buy a truck and to make a down payment on a house.

He bought the ticket at The Corner Store on Sycamore Street in Everett. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.