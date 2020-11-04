Massachusetts marijuana retailers surpass $1-billion in gross sales

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission is reporting that adult-use marijuana retailers have made gross sales in excess of $1-billion, nearly two years after sales began in the state.

The numbers are based on information reported in the state’s mandatory seed-to-sale tracking system as of October 30, 2020.

Over the first year of adult-use sales, from November 2018 to November 2019, 33 marijuana retailers generated $393.7 million in gross sales, before a final number of $444.9 million for the full calendar year of 2019.

Since January 1, 2020, marijuana retailers have already surpassed those figures, generating $539 million in gross sales despite two months of closures as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency in Massachusetts.

During the pandemic, the Commission has implemented numerous protocols, including social distancing requirements, sanitation measures, and curbside service at licensed locations throughout the state. Read more at MassCannabisControl.com/COVID19.