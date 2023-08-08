DRACUT, Mass. (WWLP) – A mechanic in Dracut is the winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “100X Cash” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Tyler Considine chose to receive his $1 million prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Considine said that he planned to go to the bank to deposit his prize money the day he bought the ticket and then head back to work.

Considine purchased his winning ticket at Dracut Town Variety located at 1734 Lakeview Avenue in Dracut. The store received a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “100X The Cash” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.