DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dorchester woman won $1 million playing Mega Millions.

Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja told 22News Davena Allen of Dorchester, matched the first five winning numbers on a Quic Pic Mega Millions ticket for the drawing held on January 10th. She claimed her prize on January 20th.

Jan 10th: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, with the gold Mega Ball 9

The winning ticket was sold at Wegmans supermarket located at 200 Boylston St. in Chestnut Hill. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Another $1 million dollar ticket from the January 10th drawing that was sold in Lawrence at Jaqueline Supermarket has not yet been claimed.

A $31 million Mega Millions jackpot Quic Pic ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop store in Belchertown, the drawing was held Tuesday, January 24.

The 10 largest lottery jackpots:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)