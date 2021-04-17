Massachusetts Military Support Foundation distributes food for local families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation distributed a two-millionth pound of food to western Massachusetts families in need at the Eastfield Mall on Saturday morning.

It is an accomplishment for the organization that has been doing this food drive since October of last year.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation has been giving away roughly 3,000 boxes of food per week to local families in need since last year and with the help of Springfield City Officials.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation along with volunteers have been serving tens of thousands of families in Massachusetts with essential food kits to fight food insecurity, especially during the pandemic.

Food kits weigh a total of 35 pounds and include dairy, fruits, veggies, a gallon of milk, and cooked meats.

According to the MMSF food distribution takes place on Saturdays and is open to the public.