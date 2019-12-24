Massachusetts’ minimum wage set to increase in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The minimum wage in Massachusetts will soon change to $12.75 and it could affect more than 400,000 workers, including many in Springfield.

The minimum wage increase is part of an ongoing effort to get the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. Massachusetts’ minimum wage is expected to go up another $0.75 in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

While some small business owners in western Massachusetts are backing change, they worry that the incremental increase could cost jobs and hurt the local economy.

“It’s good for the employees, but I don’t know if it’s good for the employers, we’ll see what happens,” David Glantz told 22News. “We’ll see how many businesses might have to fold or, you know, lay off employees.”

The amount of money that tipped workers receive is also expected to rise to $4.95 in the new year. This change is expected to affect 61 percent of tipped workers.

Massachusetts is one of four states where the minimum wage is expected to rise in the new year.