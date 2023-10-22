FRANKLIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A 15-year-old girl from Franklin is being reunited with her family 10 days after being reported as missing.
According to the Franklin Police Department, Jazlyn Rodrigues was found safe on Saturday afternoon.
She had last been seen on October 10th leaving her home in Franklin.
Authorities said that an investigation into Rodrigues’ whereabouts is ongoing.
