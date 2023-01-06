COHASSET, Mass. (WWLP) – Cohasset Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen on New Year’s Day.

According to the Cohasset Police Department, 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on January 1st. Friends say she is a wife and mother to three young boys. Ana is described as 5’2″ in height and weighs 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion. Police say it is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Friends of Ana said she was supposed to catch a flight Sunday from Boston Logan International Airport to Washington, D.C., where she works, according to NBC Boston. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley provided a live update at 10:00 a.m. Friday stated that she did not board a flight from Logan Airport.

Quigley said she was reported missing on Wednesday by her husband and her Washington, D.C. employer. She left her home Sunday at around 4 a.m. and is believed to have taken a rideshare service. Police cannot confirm that she got into the rideshare service. She reportedly did have her bags. Ana’s cell phone has been off since the 1st of the year and no debit, or credit cards have been active.

A K-9 unit searched the area of Ana’s home in Cohasset and showed no signs of her. Authorities searched her D.C. townhome and verified her vehicle which is normally used in D.C. is still there.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts contact the Cohasset Police Department, Detective Harrison Schmidt, at 781-383-1055 extension 6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.