Massachusetts museums announce reopening plans

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts museums are announcing reopening plans now that they are allowed to start welcoming visitors again starting Monday under the third phase of the state’s coronavirus economic recovery plan.

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem announced in a statement Friday that it will open its doors July 16 and 17 to members, patrons and some medical workers, then open to the public on July 18.

The Springfield Museums, a complex of five museums including one dedicated to children’s author and city native Dr. Seuss, will welcome back members on July 9 and 10, and non-members starting July 13.