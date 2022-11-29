BOSTON (WWLP) – A new “Name A Snowplow” contest is available to Massachusetts elementary school students.

MassDOT hopes to name twelve MassDOT snowplows that will be operated for the 2022/2023 winter season. The contest will be recognizing the work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors this winter.

“We are excited to provide elementary school students with an opportunity to have some fun this winter season by helping to name a snowplow,” said MassDOT Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler. “The contest is a great way for younger students to take some time to have fun, be creative, work together to identify proposed names, and be part of a new state government initiative, and we encourage all statewide schools to participate.”

“This contest is a fun way to celebrate winter and recognize the hard work that is performed by hundreds of employees and vendors statewide who work around the clock during major weather events,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, “We want to raise awareness of this work and to give kids and residents a sense of connection to the Highway Division and the public servants working to keep residents safe and the economy moving during snowstorms.”

For those looking to participate, applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23. The winners will be announced on January 6th.