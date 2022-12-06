(WWLP) – For the second year in a row, Massachusetts was reported as one of the country’s leading states in energy efficiency, only behind California.

Tuesday’s American Council for an Energy-Efficient-Economy report was the first since 2020, when Massachusetts and California tied for first in the vote.

This year, California took first place, faring better in utilities, transportation, and appliance standards. The Commonwealth scored higher on building policies and equity metrics. And both states got maximum scores in the industry and state-led initiative categories.

A.C.E.E.E. said even leading states must take bolder action for the U.S. to meet its climate targets of at least a fifty percent green house gas emissions reduction by 2030.