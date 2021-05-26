Massachusetts National Guard members return from Washington DC

Governor Charlie Baker meets members of the Massachusetts National Guard on Friday, May 14. Photo credit: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith

BOSTON (WWLP) – A total of 400 Massachusetts National Guard soldiers and airmen have returned home from a 10-week public safety mission in Washington D.C.

The group was originally deployed a 700 members from Governor Baker’s January 25th activation order. Then in March, the 400 National Guard members were deployed again to Washington D.C. for a second time.

The soldiers and airmen were thanked by Governor Baker in Washington D.C. on May 14th when he was visiting the Capitol for a series of federal meetings. There is currently no plans to deploy members again to Washington D.C. at this time.