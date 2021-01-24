Massachusetts National Guard returns from Washington

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts National Guard are back home after being deployed to Washington, D.C.

The state sent about 500 guard members to the nation’s Capitol to help ensure a peaceful transition of power following the inauguration of president Joe Biden.

The 182nd Infantry Regiment returned to Melrose last night.

Cheering crowds carrying signs and flags greeted the troops at the Melrose Armory.

Guard members were given rapid response COVID-19 tests before they could go home.