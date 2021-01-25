Massachusetts National Guard selected to provide additional assistance in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Members of the National Guard gather outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts National Guard, alongside National Guard members from other states, will provide additional assistance in Washington, D.C. to support the United States Secret Service according to the Commonwealth Public Safety and Security Office.

Governor Charlie Baker signed on Monday an order approving up to 700 Massachusetts Air and Army National Guard personnel for the mission requested by the Department of Defense, National Guard Bureau, and Secret Service.

These guard members will travel to Washington in the coming days and are expected to return on February 23.

According to the Commonwealth Public Safety and Security Office, the mission is separate from the 500 personnel who served in DC in support of the inauguration.

The Massachusetts National Guard will conduct pre-departure screenings, COVID-19 testing, and enforce mandatory mask wear. Soldiers and Airmen will also have individual rooms while deployed to the D.C. area to further reduce health risks.