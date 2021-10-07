Massachusetts National Guard to expand school transportation efforts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts National Guard will expand its school transportation mission to four additional communities bringing the total number to 13 school districts across the state.

The National Guard is now providing school transportation support to Brockton, Chelsea, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Quincy, Revere, Wachusett, Woburn, and Worcester.

More than 190 members of the National Guard have completed the driver’s certification process to operate transport vans known as 7D vehicles. In accordance with school transportation worker requirements, the orientation process included vehicle training, background screening, as well as a thorough review of all health and safety measures. Beyond those certified as drivers, approximately 40 members of the Guard are activated to provide operational support for the mission.

These latest additions fall within Governor Baker’s Order dated Monday, September 13 which makes up to 250 personnel available for transportation assistance.