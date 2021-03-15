Massachusetts nearing 1 mil full vaccinations

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 8, 2021 (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – By the end of the day Sunday, 2,535,295 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Massachusetts and 914,927 people had completed their inoculation regime, the Department of Public Health said.

The department said 1,620,368 people have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, both of which require two shots.

That’s up by about 6,000 people from the report DPH issued Sunday. Officials said 853,934 people received both doses of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines by the end of the day Sunday, up by about 5,700 people from the day before.

There are 60,993 people in Massachusetts who had gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of only 677 people from the day before.

Gov. Baker has said the state was expecting to get an initial shipment of J&J doses followed by a lull in deliveries of the one-dose vaccine while production is ramped up.