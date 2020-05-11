Massachusetts nears 5K deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts is nearing 5,000 after an additional 139 deaths were announced Sunday.
That brings the state’s total number of deaths during the outbreak to 4,979. Elsewhere in New England, Vermont is increasing its testing for coronavirus thanks to pop-up testing sites. On Saturday, about 150 health care workers, first responders, and child care professionals were tested at a pop-up clinic in Colchester.
A golf course that straddles the Rhode Island-Massachusetts border is complying with rules from two states — and golfers from Massachusetts are having to skip a few holes as a result.