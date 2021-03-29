Massachusetts new environmental plan aims to cut carbon emissions, provide jobs

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has signed a major environmental bill into law, making Massachusetts a national leader in combating climate change.

Lawmakers plan to start increasing the number of renewable energy projects in the state so that we can reach net zero emissions by 2050. Under the bill, lawmakers have to reach certain milestones to get to net zero.

By 2030, the Commonwealth must cut carbon emissions by 50 percent and 75 percent must be achieved by 2040. This means a dramatic increase in renewable energy projects like offshore wind and solar power.

“This bill puts us on an ambitious path to achieving a cleaner and more livable commonwealth while also creating economic development opportunities to support the initiatives,” Baker said after the bill signing.

The Baker administration plans to work with vocational schools across the state to help provide students with on-the-job training for many of the new environmental jobs that the bill provides.

To learn more about the bill and the job opportunities, check here.