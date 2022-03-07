BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts nurse practitioner from Ukraine is making the journey home to help out, wherever she can.

Natalia is heading home to help fellow soldiers and civilians in need. Natalia says the day after Russian forces began invading Ukraine was when she knew she had to take a stand. She doesn’t know how long she’ll be gone, or if she’ll be working in a hospital or tent. Her need now is to fulfill the needs of others, in a war she’ll come face to face with, on the other end of her flight.

Natalia Lantsevych, a nurse practitioner said, “I do feel like I want to be involved and that’s the right thing just to keep my sanity. At least that I’ve done something for the country and for the people.”

Natalia took a mental health break from work the day after Russian forces began invading Ukraine and that was when she knew she needed to leave.