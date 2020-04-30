Massachusetts one of remaining states where golf courses are still closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Massachusetts golfers are worried about their games, but Governor Baker won’t budge.

Massachusetts remains one of six states where golf courses are closed with no plans in place to re-open them.

When pressed on the issue of reopening golf courses, even just for socially distant walking, Baker said it was an interesting idea, but that all those decisions will be made by the re-opening task force, led by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

New Jersey is allowing courses to reopen starting Saturday.