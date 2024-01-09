BOSTON (WWLP) – The Healey-Driscoll Administration has launched a new form Tuesday that will give undocumented college students a chance to apply for financial aid from the state for the first time.

The Massachusetts Application for State Financial Aid (MASFA) will be an alternative form of financial aid for students that can not complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) due to their immigration status. The application became available due to the passing of the Massachusetts’ Tuition Equity Law last August, which gave students, who completed at least three years of high school in the Commonwealth and received a high school diploma or equivalent, access to in-state tuition and financial aid regardless of immigration status.

Eligible students began receiving in-state tuition in Fall 2023 but the MASFA will provide additional financial opportunities. Students that were in college last semester or are beginning college in Spring 2024 should apply through the new MASFA form by May 1, but no later than June 30, in order to receive aid for the 2023-24 school year.

“Quality higher education should be accessible to all Massachusetts high school graduates,” said Governor Healey. “Students who have long been part of our communities in Massachusetts should be eligible for the historic financial aid programs we have launched this year, and they should have every opportunity to grow their careers and be part of building our state’s workforce. We’re grateful for the Legislature for their partnership in passing this historic policy, and we’re proud to be launching this application so that students can start accessing financial aid.”

To be eligible for MASFA, Massachusetts residents must meet the following criteria:

Was admitted to a public or private institution of higher education within the Massachusetts system of public higher education.

Have attended at least three academic years at a high school in Massachusetts.

Have graduated from high school in Massachusetts or have received the equivalent of a high school diploma (for example, a GED) in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Have applied for military selective service, if eligible.

If the individual is not a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States, that person must provide a completed the DHE Affidavit stating that the individual will file an application to become a citizen or legal permanent resident within 120 days after the individual becomes eligible to do so.

“The creation of a state financial aid application is another smart, common sense step by the Healey-Driscoll administration to break down existing financial barriers to higher education,” UMass President Marty Meehan said. “The MASFA will make college more affordable for numerous Massachusetts students, empowering them to support their families and contribute to the state’s economy.”

An updated MASFA form for the 2024-25 school year will be available in late winter/early spring.