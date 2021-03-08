Massachusetts parents can keep children remote until end of year

BOSTON (WWLP) – Last week, the Massachusetts Board of Education held a major vote to decide the future of learning in the Commonwealth.

Education Commissioner Jeff Riley has set a goal to bring elementary school children back into the classroom five days a week starting on April 5, but parents will have other options.

According to Commissioner Riley, parents will have the ability to keep their children home until the end of the school year. A decision that was applauded by many of the parents that spoke at the Board’s last meeting.

“We urge you, instead of trying to jam us into a suburban sized box that long lasts you work with us to best serve urban students and get them through and past a pandemic that has hit and continues to hit them harder,” Andre Green, a parent from Somerville said.

State leaders recognized that each district across the state faces unique challenges when it comes to bringing students back into the classroom.

That’s why districts will be allowed to use a waiver to start with a ‘hybrid’ approach if they are currently all remote.

Right now, more than 80 percent of Massachusetts school districts offer some form of in-person learning, and once this plan takes effect the state hopes to see an additional 300,000 students back in the classroom.