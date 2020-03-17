1  of  2
Massachusetts pausing court appearances through April 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All Massachusetts courts will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday March 18 until at least April 6, 2020.

The only matters that will be heard in-person are emergency matters that cannot be held by videoconference or telephone.

All trials in both criminal and civil cases scheduled to commence in Massachusetts state courts between today and April 17, 2020, are continued to a date no earlier than April 21, 2020, unless the trial is a civil case where the parties and the court agree that the case can be decided without the need for in-person appearance in court. Where a jury trial has commenced, the trial will end based on the manifest necessity arising from the pandemic and a new trial may commence after the public health emergency ends.

Guidance is expected in the coming days in regard to oral arguments scheduled in April.

