One of the most controversial pizza reviews this year happened in Somerville, Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – David “El Presidente” Portnoy traveled the country, and even Italy, in 2023 to review pizza slices through the Barstool Pizza Reviews. Among his travels, Portnoy visited more than 20 locations in Massachusetts.

As part of the Barstool Pizza Review, Portnoy visits a restaurant, buys a large cheese pizza, takes it outside, and eats it on the sidewalk, then gives it a rating between zero and ten. Through his travels in Massachusetts this year, Portnoy gave his lowest rating in the state, a 5.9, in Topsfield and the highest rating, an 8.4, in Chelmsford.

One of the most controversial pizza reviews this year also happened in Massachusetts, at Dragon Pizza in Somerville. After giving the pizza a rating of 6.4, the owner of the restaurant came out and told Portnoy he didn’t appreciate what the pizza reviews do to small businesses. Portnoy then called the review, “The Worst Pizza Place in America.” Despite his review, NBC Boston reported that the pizza shop received a large increase in customers, even selling out one day and needing to close early.

You may also remember Portnoy visited Springfield and Ludlow in 2022 to review Red Rose Pizzeria and Casa Pizzeria. He gave both locations a 7.9 rating. Only once so far has Portnoy rated a perfect score of 10, which was Monte’s Restaurant in Lynn!

Here are all the locations Portnoy reviewed in Massachusetts in 2023:

Denneno’s Pizza in Stoughton – 8.1

Pizzeria Enzina in Waltham – 7.8

Joanie’s Pizza in Chelmsford – 8.4

Turnpike Market in Billerica – 7.1

Dino’s Brick Oven in Wakefield – 7.7

The Brown Jug in Chelsea – 7.5

Supreme Pizza in Boston – 7.3

Leone’s Sub & Pizza in Somerville – 7.8

Dragon Pizza in Somerville – 6.4

Avenue Kitchen + Bar in Somerville – 7.1

Mike’s Food & Spirits in Somerville – 6.2

Mortadella Head in Somerville – 7.8

Pinocchios Pizza & Subs in Cambridge – 6.9

Belmonte Pizza in Belmonte – 8.1

Pizza Roma in Watertown – 7.1

Ziggy’s in Brighton – 7.6

Jack’s Coal Fired Pizza in Burlington – 7.8

Cafe Capri in Reading – 7.4

Riverview Restaurant in Ipswich – 8.2

Alex’s Roast Beef in Topsfield – 5.9

Rocco’s Pizza House Restaurant in Danvers – 7.2

Little Italy in Beverly – 6.2

Mandee’s Pizza in Salem – 6.5

Flying Saucer Pizza Company in Salem – 6.7