CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from New Hampshire is being charged with the manslaughter of a Waltham police officer and a National Grid worker on Wednesday evening.

22News spoke with Chief Thomas Fowler, President of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association about this devastating incident. Fowler says that this tragic event has struck a chord with the law enforcement community all across the state.

Fowler says that his heart goes out to the officer and the families of the victims. He messaged the Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell last night to support him and their police department. Fowler says that losing an officer in the line of duty is something that not only impacts a department, but the surrounding community as well

“I’ve been doing this job for 39 years now and each time you never get used to it,” Fowler says. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s tragic because there’s always other people left behind, family members fellow officers, and I’ve been fortunate as a chief not to have to go through it, but my heart goes out to those that do.”

Peter Simon now faces facing two counts of manslaughter and an armed robbery charge. The Middlesex County District Attorney says that additional charges may be forthcoming.

Simon is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing next Thursday.