WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A former U.S. Postal Service worker was sentenced Wednesday for stealing packages in Worcester County.

In April 2022, 33-year-old Roberta Feliz of Fitchburg pleaded guilty to theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday in a Worcester court, she was sentenced to three years of probation with the first six months to be served in home confinement.

Feliz was a Lead Sales and Service Associate at the Gardner Post Office. Between February and July 2020, she stole more than $90,000 in mailed cash deposits from a Tractor Supply Company that was intended to go to the bank. Feliz was scheduled to work each day the deposits were being mailed and was caught on surveillance camera removing envelopes from the service floor and taking them to the employee locker room or women’s bathroom.

Feliz was approached by police in August 2020 after she took a package containing cash from the service floor to an office and placed the money inside an unused desk. She admitted that she would take money from the Tractor Supply Company and use the money to pay off debt or send it to family members overseas.