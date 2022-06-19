Mass. (WWLP) – Now that COVID-19 vaccines for young kids have been given the green-light by the CDC, Massachusetts is preparing it’s vaccination drive for the littlest of children.

The Baker Administration sending out a news release Sunday morning, estimating that in the next few weeks more than 400 locations in the state will offer shots for kids aged 6 months to 4 years old. And all of the state’s vaccine-finding resources have been updated to include the new round of vaccines.

You can use the state’s vaxfinder website or use the vaccine resource line by dialing 211.