Massachusetts Primary 2020: What you need to know

(WWLP) – Voters in Massachusetts and more than a dozen other states will be voting in both Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday, March 3.

On the Democratic side, there are a total of 14 states (including Massachusetts) holding primaries. They are California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, and Vermont.

Republicans will be voting in only 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennesseee, Texas, Utah, and Vermont.

In Massachusetts, there are 15 Democrats and four Republicans on the ballot. There is also the option for Massachusetts residents to vote “no preference” in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

The following presidential candidates will be on the ballot:

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts

Michael Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor

Tulsi Gabbard, Congresswoman from Hawaii

Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator from Vermont

Joseph Biden, former Vice President of the United States

Suspended or ended campaigns:

Deval Patrick, former Governor of Massachusetts

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator from Minnesota

Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator from Colorado

Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey

Julian Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Tom Steyer, hedge fund manager and philanthropist

John Delaney, former Congressman from Maryland

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and philanthropist

Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor

Marianne Williamson, author and activist

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

William Weld, former Governor of Massachusetts

Donald Trump, President of the United States

Roque De La Fuente, businessman

Suspended or ended campaigns:

Joe Walsh, former Congressman from Illinois

Most polling locations will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Other Elections:

Northampton and South Hadley will both be holding community-wide votes at the same time as the state presidential primary. In South Hadley, the annual town election is being held, with there is a contested race for Select Board (three candidates are running for two seats on the board.)

In Northampton, city residents are voting on whether to approve a $2.5 million assessment in property taxes in order to fund the city and school budgets.

