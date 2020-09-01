Massachusetts Primary Day: Voter Resources

FILE – In this July 14, 2020, file photo, election worker Adonlie DeRoche, seated, wears a mask and face shield behind Plexiglas for safety during the coronavirus pandemic, while handing a ballot and single-use pen to a voter during the primary election in Portland, Maine. Thousands of U.S. election officials are busy sharing creative ideas they hope will keep voters and polling places safe from infection. (AP Photo/David Sharp, File)

(WWLP) – 22News, your local election headquarters, has an important reminder. The Massachusetts Primary Election is Tuesday, September 1.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to ensure that elected officials represent you. It all comes down to this… Your Vote, Your Voice.

Deliver your ballot to your local election office by 8 p.m.

Vote at your polling place 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voted mail-in ballots may dropped off in a Election Drop Box located outside of your City Hall. All State Primary ballots must be back to the City Clerk’s Office before 8:00 p.m. on September 1.

At the polling locations, practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet apart with waiting in line. Consider bringing your own pencil or a one-time pencil will be provided to every voter to keep. Wear a face covering for the protection of yourself and others.