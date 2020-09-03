Massachusetts primary sees record voter turnout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1 million people voted in the Massachusetts primary elections on Tuesday, a record voter turnout for the state.

According to Secretary of State William Galvin, two-thirds were sent in by mail due to the pandemic. MassVOTE attributes the high number of voters to the ease of voting this year because of mail-in ballots.

However that ease of voting for some made it harder on others, MassVOTE added that there were some challenges with mail-in voting.

Alex Psilakis, Policy & Communication Manager at MassVOTE told 22News, “So 50 to 60 percent of those that vote are voting by mail so local election officials are doing 20 times the amount of work when they are processing mail-in ballots.”

Massachusetts is working to fix these problems before the general election when over 3 million Massachusetts residents are expected to vote.