Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel, pictured on March 18 in the governor’s press room, has participated in Gov. Charlie Baker’s daily briefings on the status of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. [Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner announced on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to 22News, DPH Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, said she was tested on Thursday night and received the positive test results back on Friday from the State Public Health Laboratory.

Commissioner Bharel’s full statement is below.

I want to notify the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I was tested Thursday night and received the results back today from the State Public Health Laboratory. As the public health commissioner and an essential state employee, I have been vigilant about practicing social distancing from my colleagues and members of the public. My symptoms so far have been mild. I have notified my appropriate close contacts and will rest and recuperate at home, while continuing to carry out my work responsibilities remotely. The Department of Public Health offices will be thoroughly cleaned over the weekend. I hope everyone will continue to take seriously the threat of COVID-19. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

As of Friday, over 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Massachusetts and 35 people have died, DPH report shows.