Massachusetts Public Safety Officials will assist local authorities with large gatherings

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts public safety officials announced that they are prepared to support municipal authorities if they request assistance with large-scale events in the days ahead.

The Baker-Polito Administration, local and state law enforcement, and other agencies are coordinating to ensure sufficient personnel are available to preserve public safety and protect the rights of all residents in the event of sizable gatherings related to the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.

“We are coordinating with our partner agencies on a multi-layered, scalable plan to protect people’s safety, property, and rights of assembly and free speech,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason.

Governor Charlie Baker signed an order that will make up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available in the event that local officials request their assistance.

“As we do for all potential large-scale gatherings in the Commonwealth, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security has been working with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure public safety personnel can be on hand if the need arises,” said EOPSS Secretary Thomas Turco.

Colonel Mason said State Police would operate with increased staffing levels in the event that additional troopers were needed to ensure safety within local communities.