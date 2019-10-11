Massachusetts ranked 25th in childhood obesity

BOSTON (WWLP) – Childhood obesity is still a big problem across the United States.

A report released Thursday showed that Massachusetts is right in the middle of the pack among states, ranking 25th in childhood obesity rates.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that 83,000 residents between the ages of 10 and 17 were recorded as obese.

In the study, Black and Hispanic youths were more obese than their White and Asian peers.

Massachusetts lawmakers have been working to cut down on children’s sugar intake by removing soda and certain juices from vending machines in schools.

Nearly $1 billion has been spent over the last decade to address the problem of childhood obesity. This includes expanded access to affordable healthy foods, and encouraging physical activity.

The obesity rate in Massachusetts has held steady over the years, but new legislation this session could make it easier for low income families to feed their children nutritious meals.