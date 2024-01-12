SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has been ranked one of the best states in the country to raise a family, according to a recent report.

In a recent WalletHub report, Massachusetts received one of the highest ranks for starting a family due to the economic opportunities and safe conditions for kids.

WalletHub ranked all 50 states based on health, safety, family fun, education, child care, affordability and social economics. Massachusetts was the number one ranked state for education and child care which helped the state come out on top.

Massachusetts has one of the lowest unemployment rates with lots of job opportunities for parents. Massachusetts also has some of the most famous universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The Commonwealth is also one of the highest rated for insured children and one of the lowest for infant mortality rates.

However, the price of housing and childcare is one of the negatives to starting a family in Massachusetts.

Other states in the top ten are North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, Maine, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Rhode Island and Vermont. You can read the full report on WalletHub.