Massachusetts ranks third in the country for EV charging stations

Mass. (WWLP) – In a new report from commodity.com finds that Massachusetts has the 3rd most EV charging stations per registered vehicle in the country.

There are currently 45,000 EV charging stations and over 100,000 EV charging ports in the United States.

“Electric car chargers should work with gas stations to make sure that they monetize vehicle charging stations at gas stations,” said Paul McLoughlin of Hamilton, NY. He told 22News, “Even when we are traveling, there is not enough of them and that’s a problem. Charging stations need to be more accessible.”

Vermont is number one in the nation followed by California at number two.

For a list of EV charging stations across western Massachusetts, click here.