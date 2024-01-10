BOSTON (WWLP) – On January 6th, NOAA spotted a North Atlantic right whale calf off the coast of South Carolina with several severe injuries to its head, mouth and lip consistent with a vessel strike. That calf is likely to die from these injuries.

North Atlantic Right Whales, an endangered species, face serious injuries to vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear along the East Coast where they travel. However, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries is hoping to reduce right whale injuries with new funding to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game Division (DMF).

DMF will receive more than $4.6 million over the next four years to develop innovative fishing gear technologies, increase research and provide fishing gear to the lobster industry all to reduce the harm of fishing gear to right whales.

“We have a special responsibility to help these endangered animals, and to promote innovative measures to support whale recovery and Massachusetts’ important lobster industry,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

There are approximately 360 North Atlantic Right Whales left with only 70 reproductively active females, according to the NOAA. Since NOAA began its Unusual Mortality Event reports of right whales in 2017, a total of 36 whales have been identified as dead due to injuries from entanglement or vessel strikes. There have also been 35 seriously injured whales and another 51 sick or injured whales in the data.

In 2023, the New England Aquarium reported 32 human-caused injuries to right whales which included six still entangled in fishing gear and 24 with entanglement injuries.

With this new funding, DMF plans to use it for the following:

$2.8 million for right whale research and monitoring

$1.1 million for on-demand gear research

$472,000 for lobster gear to be used by lobster fishers to reduce entanglement risks

While this funding has to goal of improving the population of right whales, it also looks to improve the Massachusetts’ lobster industry and other trap industries by updating their technology and gear.

“This funding will provide critical assistance to the Commonwealth’s dual efforts to both protect the North Atlantic Right Whale and help innovate our fishing industry to develop safer fishing methods,” said Rep. Josh S. Cutler (D-Duxbury).

The research will help better understand the density and distribution of right whales in the areas of fishing industries. Massachusetts is one of the leading states in right whale protection efforts and has some of the strictest state regulations to protect these large mammals.