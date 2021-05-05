Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced placard abuse prevention week

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing its Placard Abuse Prevention Week, a yearly public service campaign that seeks to bring attention and awareness to the misuse of disability parking placards.

The RMV along with the members of the Massachusetts Disability Placard Abuse Task Force developed the Placard Abuse Prevention Week to inform members of the public about penalties for using fraudulent credentials.

“The RMV takes intentional misuse of disability placards very seriously and we are pleased to set aside a dedicated week to raise awareness of this issue. Placards should only be used by customers who have a documented medical need for this accommodation and require parking spaces which are in close physical proximity to their destinations,” said Acting Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie.

The Baker-Polito Administration signed into law legislation that imposed a $500 fine for first-time violators and a $1,000 fine for a second violation, increased the driver’s license suspension for a person wrongfully displaying a placard to 60 days for a first offense and 120 days for a second offense.

The most common forms of disability placard abuse are:

Using someone else’s disability placard, or parking in a disabled parking spot with a disability plate.

Using an expired placard.

Using an old-style indefinite placard, which has not been valid for use since 2008.

Making a counterfeit placard, photocopying, or altering an existing one.

The event will take place from May 3 to May 7 and residents are also encouraged to submit disability parking abuse complaints online.