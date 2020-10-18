Massachusetts releases COVID-19 vaccination plan

FILE – This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot, the company announced Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Health officials are already planning out how a vaccination will be approached within the Commonwealth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked states to submit their vaccine distribution plans by November 1.

Massachusetts unveiled a draft version of how they plan to distribute the vaccine on Saturday. According to the draft, the state expects to receive between 20,000 and 60,000 doses of the vaccine in the first phase.

The first phase would prioritize health care workers and people considered high-risk. Phase two will include people of color and lower income communities who have seen higher rates of the virus.

Once the state has enough vaccine available in the last phase, health officials said the plan to get everyone vaccinated quickly and free.