Massachusetts reports over 2,000 COVID-19 cases third day in a row

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts reported its third straight day of more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.

A Chicopee resident says he’s sticking with mask wearing and social distancing. The newest numbers show total deaths in the Commonwealth have now surpassed 10,000.

“I’m still careful I wear a mask and try to avoid huge parties but other than that I stay the same,” said Karol Dybski. “There’s probably going to be a rise in cases but you can’t shut down your whole life because of it.”

Massachusetts currently ranks third across the country in terms of deaths per 100,000 people.