Massachusetts resident dies after being diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease after staying at New Hampshire resort

WHITEFIELD, NH. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts resident died after being diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease following a hotel stay in New Hampshire.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe type of pneumonia and can be spread through inhaling water droplets of contaminated water.

Another individual from Rhode Island was also hospitalized with the disease. The hotel confirmed that both people had stayed at the Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa in Whitefield, New Hampshire in the fall of 2023.

New Hampshire health officials have not released any other details about either case associated with the Mountain View.

An investigation is ongoing to identify a possible source of exposure.