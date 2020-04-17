Massachusetts residents can file unemployment assistance claims in late April

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance announced that people will be able to file a claim under the CARES Act on or around April 30.

The CARES Act expands unemployment eligibility to those who normally wouldn’t qualify for unemployment benefits, like the self-employed or independent contractors.

The department has an agreement with a vendor to build a new platform to disburse the benefits and according to the state, that platform will be available around the end of April.

In addition to expanding unemployment eligibility, the CARES Act, gives an additional $600 per week to those who are already collecting regular Unemployment Compensation.

It also provides up to 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits to people who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits.