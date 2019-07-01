Some people risk buying fireworks legally out of state to bring to MA

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WWLP) – With just three days until the 4th of July, people are traveling out of state to buy fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, but some people are willing to take the risk for the July 4th holiday.

It’s a short trip from Franklin County to Phantom Fireworks in New Hampshire, where fireworks are legal.

Under Massachusetts law, it is illegal to possess, sell or use fireworks. State law also prohibits you from bringing them here, even if you purchase them legally out of state.

Massachusetts resident John Raifstanger told 22News, “We come every year. We have a little firework show every year for the kids and grandkids, so as far as I know it’s still illegal to bring across the lines, but everybody does it, you know so I’m not concerned about it.”

Several shoppers 22News spoke with expressed frustration with the restrictions, but that didn’t stop them from purchasing fireworks for this 4th of July, including “kid friendly” fireworks.

Tina Filiault of Holyoke told 22News, “You can only get sparklers and like little things like that at the gas stations around in Mass, that’s why I come up here. I want my my grandkids and my babies to enjoy their 4th of July.”

If you’re caught possessing or using fireworks in Massachusetts, you can be fined up to $100.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, if you’re caught selling fireworks, you can be fined up to $1,000 and face jail time.