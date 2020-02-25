Massachusetts residents have until Friday to vote early in presidential primary

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters can now officially cast their ballots in the state’s presidential primary, and already, many municipalities are reporting fairly good turnout.

With just eight days until the primary, early voters are rushing to the polls. At the Holyoke City Hall, more than 70 people already voted.

If you’re registered to vote in Massachusetts, you can cast your ballot this week, instead of waiting until Super Tuesday next week. The goal is to make voting accessible to everyone who’s registered.

Voting early also allows you to beat the long lines on election day.

“We only have one day to do on election day and so I just think if I can do it early to ensure my vote is heard and that my voice is heard then I think I should,” said Audrey Maney of Easthampton.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office is requiring all cities and towns to offer early voting this week. Each municipality must have at least one location available.

“Often in towns, you can do it in many different places so why not take advantage of it,” said Nancy Stenberg of Easthampton.

Early voting can be done in person or by mail up until Friday.